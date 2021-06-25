Lockdown extended in TN with more relaxations

Tamilnadu government has announced extension of the lockdown till 5 July with more relaxations.

A statement from Chief Minister M K Stalin said all private establishments shall be allowed with 100 per cent workforce.

The statement also said that Shopping complex/malls shall function between 9am and 7pm in Zone 3 comprising of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts.

Only takeaway services will be allowed in the restaurants, the statement added.

‘All textile shops, jewellery stores shall function without air-conditioning and allow only 50 per cent of the customers at a time between 9am and 7pm,’ the statement said.

The statement further said that sports training academies without visitors, sports events in open spaces will be allowed between 6am and 9pm.

In general, walking will be allowed in all beaches between 5am and 9pm., match factories will be permitted with 100 per cent workforce.

Places of worship will be allowed. But archanas, festivals and consecration ceremonies are not permitted.