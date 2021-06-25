New BMW 5 Series launched in India

Chennai: The new BMW 5 Series has been launched in India. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in one petrol and two diesel variants. Bookings can be made at all BMW dealerships.

“The new BMW 5 Series is ready to strengthen its leading position with immense style and numerous updates. Enhancing its sporting appeal is the most powerful performance in the segment. Cutting-edge technology comes into play with multiple driver assistance systems such as Remote-Control Parking, BMW Head-up Display, Reversing Assistant, Parking Assistant, BGesture Control,” a company statement said.