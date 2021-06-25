Radhae Shyam’s shoot resumes

Director Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is nearing completion.

According to reports, four days of patchwork and a song are left to be shot in this final schedule. Post the completion of the film, the makers of Radhe Shyam will finalise the new release date.Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are in Hyderabad to resume shoot.

Radhe Shyam is slated to release in theatres on July 30. However, it looks like the film’s release has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The makers of Radhe Shyam will finalise on the new release date once there is some clarity on theatres reopening across the country.