SBI Card partners with Fabindia

Chennai: SBI Card and Fabindia have joined hands to launch an exclusive co-branded contactless credit card – Fabindia SBI Card.

“The card is designed with thoughtfully curated benefits and privileges to offer a rewarding shopping experience to premium customers and comes in two variants – Fabindia SBI Card SELECT and Fabindia SBI Card,” said a release.

It added: “The new co-branded contactless credit card combines the best in class rewards points on retail spends with value back on varied spends categories, thus addressing overall spending needs of premium cardholders.”