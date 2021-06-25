Sexual assault: Chennai cop held under POCSO

Chennai: Madhavaram Sub-Inspector of Police Sathish has been arrested under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a girl child under gunpoint.

Sathish was arrested by the personnel of All Women’s Police Station in Puzhal and was remanded at the Ponneri police station, it is said.

The child’s mother and aunty who helped Sathish have also been arrested. The arrests were made following a complaint filed by the child’s father.

During the investigation it was found that Sathish had an affair with Child’s mother and had also harassed the girl.