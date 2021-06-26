Chennai: A platform to foster entrepreneurship and help investors brave the economic woes brought about by Covid-19 has been launched by Geojit.

The portal will also accelerate the gig economy that is swaying the post-pandemic world by helping professionals, educated housewives and youngsters, among others, generate wealth by partnering with Geojit at zero upfront investment, a statement said.

The portal was inaugurated by Dr. Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Digital Science, Innovation and Technology at an online event attended by CJ George, managing director of Geojit, Satish Menon and A Balakrishnan, executive directors and hundreds of participants.