Goondas Act against Kishore, Rajagopal

Chennai: Rajagopalan, teacher of PSBB, KK Nagar, arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his students, and social media commentator Kishore K Swamy were booked under the Goondas Act — which will detain them in preventive custody for one year.

Kishore, who was arrested for posting defamatory contents against former Chief Ministers and DMK leaders C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and present Chief Minister M K Stalin, was on Friday detained under the Goondas Act.

On the orders of Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal the memo, detaining him under the Goondas Act, was served on him at the Puzhal Central prison, where he has

been lodged.

An acerbic critic of the ruling DMK and a supporter of both the AIADMK and the BJP on the social media, Kishore Swamy was arrested on 14 June from his residence by the Sankar Nagar

Police following a complaint from DMK IT wing coordinator Ravichandran for posting and circulating abusive, defamatory content against former Chief Ministers and present Chief

Minister in his Twitter.

Acting on the complaint, police registered cases against Kishore Swamy under various sections of the IPC, including under Sec 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505(1)(b) (Causing fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) and 505(1)(c) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which

is likely to create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities).

He was arrested for a second time for posting derogatory remarks against women journalists and later one more case was slapped against him on a complaint given by a woman actor and formally arrested in these cases also.

Rajagopalan, a Commerce teacher with Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School in KK Nagar, was arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after current students and alumni of the school had taken to social media to share their allegations.