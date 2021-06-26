Healthcare gets technology boost

Chennai: Providence India is the India entity and the strategic engineering and innovation arm of Providence, a 170-year-old global healthcare not-for-profit organisation.

Providence aims to improve healthcare by becoming a digitally enabled health system.

It said the engineers and other key team members who work at the Providence global innovation center in Hyderabad plays an important role in enabling and accelerating digital transformation in healthcare.

Providence India had announced unique initiatives for employees and the community to help them tide the pandemic.

‘The benefits rolled out are in line with the organisational ethos that places employees at the very heart of its operations.’