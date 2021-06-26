Helping authors during lockdown

Chennai: Notion Press publishing platform has said it is enabling independent authors to monetise during the lockdown.

‘Over 30,000 writers have published their books and sold books worth Rs 50 crores till date. Notion Press’s do-it-yourself self-publishing platform in April 2019, is churning out a record 2,000 books a month. That’s one new book being published every twenty-five minutes,’ it said.

‘Ever since we launched the platform two years ago writers have been using it to build their brand and to convert their passion/expertise into earnings. Our top authors earn over Rs 10 lakhs from selling their books on Notion Press. We are excited about fueling the passion economy in India where creators can earn meaningful revenue, doing what they love,’ said Naveen Valsakumar, co-founder and CEO of Notion Press.