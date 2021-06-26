Lankan Navy opens fire on TN fishermen

Chennai: Nine fishermen from Tamilnadu had a narrow escape after Sri Lankan Navy personnel opened fire near Katchatheevu on the high seas on Friday.

The Lankan navy fired on the fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). However, their boat was damaged.

The nine fishermen, who had set sail for fishing from Pamban in Rameswaram, escaped unhurt and managed to reach the shores and lodged a complaint with the fisheries department officials.

PMk Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the incident and said the Indian government should no longer tolerate such attacks.

In a series of tweets, he said fortunately all the nine fishermen escaped unhurt in the incident. But their boat was damaged.

The Indian government should strongly condemn the incident and provide compensation for the damaged boat.

He also said with a view to find a permanent solution to such incidents, the Indian government should take legal steps to retrieve the Katchatheevu Island, an islet ceded to Sri Lanka.