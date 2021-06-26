Tata group co delivers 1 mn meals to healthcare providers

Chennai: Tata group’s Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced that it had crossed the milestone of over one million meals delivered by its culinary platform – Qmin to healthcare providers battling the fierce second wave of the pandemic.

These meals have been spearheaded by the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT).

Gaurav Pokhariyal, senior vice president and global head, human Resources, IHCL, said, ‘Guided by our culture of Tajness and keeping community at the heart of everything, we stand in solidarity with the nation in the battle against Covid.

This opportunity allowed us to play a small role in nurturing and nourishing those who have kept us safe during these times.’