College admissions in TN only in August: Minister

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today held a review meeting with Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi about admission of students in Colleges.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ponmudi said college admissions will happen in the State only in August. “We are continously taking steps to stop NEET,” he added.

Today’s meeting was held a day after the format for calculating plus two marks was released.

Higher Education Department Secretary Karthikeyan and senior officials were present during the meeting.

The plus two marks will be published on 31 July as per the order of the Supreme Court.

“Students who feel that they have obtained less marks as was calculated through this evaluation criteria will be given an opportunity to appear for the Class 12 written examination if they wish. The marks they score in the examinations so conducted will be declared as final,” a release said.

The government had earlier announced cancellation of exams to the plus two board for 2020-2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.