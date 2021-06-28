Finance Minister announces new relief measures 

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced some new relief measures amid economic distress caused by the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

After the pandemic began in March 2020, the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced several measures to aid individuals and business during the first wave of COVID-19 cases. Many of the schemes were announced under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic stimulus package.