Finance Minister announces new relief measures 

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced some new relief measures amid economic distress caused by the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.
After the pandemic began in March 2020, the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced several measures to aid individuals and business during the first wave of COVID-19 cases. Many of the schemes were announced under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic stimulus package.
The minister thie evening announced a Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID affected sectors.
‘Rs 50,000 cr health sector guarantee coverage for non-metros medical infrastructure. Rs 60,000 cr in addition for other sectors.
Non Health sectors will be provided Rs 60 k cr loan. Financial support to more than 11000 register tourist guides were some of the relief measures she announced.