Narasimha Rao centenary: Modi, leaders pay tributes

Chennai: Paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India remembers his extensive contributions to national development.

“Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect. Sharing what I had spoken about him during #MannKiBaat in June last year,” he tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, “My humble tributes to Shri PV Narasimha Rao, an astute administrator, statesman, visionary and the undisputed torchbearer of economic reforms in India on his hundredth birth anniversary.”

Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five year term after taking over as Prime Minister in 1991, is credited with liberalising the Indian economy, effecting transformational changes.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter, “My #MondayMotivation is through remembering this man—who’s not just under-rated, but under-appreciated. Shri Manmohan Singh is usually credited for the ‘91 reforms that transformed India. But in reality the pressure & courage for those reforms came from Shri P.V.Narasimha Rao.”