Perarivalan’s parole extended for 1 month

Chennai: The parole of AG Perarivalan, 49, a convict in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, has been extended by the Tamilnadu government for one more month.

With his parole ending today, the government, based on request from his mother T Arputham Ammal and activists, extended it for one more month.

Renewing her appeal to the State government for the release of Perarivalan due to ill health, his mother Arputham Ammal recently said, “The government should not send Perarivalan back to the prison, who is now on a 30-day ordinary leave. I appeal to Chief Minister MK Stalin to consider this.”

Arputham Ammal also referred to the confession of V Thiagarajan, a former CBI officer who recorded Perarivalan’s statement in 1991, who said that he had omitted a part of his statement wherein he had no idea why the two nine-volt batteries were bought.

Supporters of Perarivalan have also launched a social media campaign for his release 30 years after he was arrested and later convicted.