T20 World Cup to be played in UAE, confirms BCCI

Mumbai: T20 World Cup will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not be possible to host the 16-team tournament in India due to the pandemic. Mumbai: T20 World Cup will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not be possible to host the 16-team tournament in India due to the pandemic.

We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said.

Earlier this month, the ICC had given the BCCI time till June 28 to inform whether it is in a position to conduct the tournament in the country.