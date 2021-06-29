Action taken on 48,500 petitions under CM scheme in TN

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has taken action on 48,500 grievance petitions received under ‘Chief Minister in Your Constituency’ scheme.

Chief Minister M K Stalin today met 11 petitioners at the Secretariat here and handed them over necessary orders.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and the scheme’s Special Officer Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish were present.

Stalin during his election campaign launched ‘Ungal Thokuthiyil Stalin’ programme and received petitions from the public and promised that the grievances would be addressed within 100 days of government formation.

The government recently appointed IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satish to head the special division that would take steps to redress within 100 days grievances put forth by the people during the election tour of Stalin.