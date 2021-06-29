Ashok Selvan signs a biggie

Ashok Selvan will be sharing screen space with Ritu Verma, Aparna Balamurali and Shivathmika in his next film.

The makers of Ashok Selvan’s next took to their official Twitter page to announce the special news, and their next film will be directed by RA Karthick.

George C Williams, Gopi Sundar, and Antony will be handling cinematography, music, and editing respectively. The film is produced by Viacom 18 Studios in association with Pentela Sagar.

Ashok Selvan has finished shooting for his other film Hostel, which is directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan, and the film is getting ready to release on a perfect date.