Kejriwal promises free electricity to all

Chennai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today promised free electricity till 300 units to people of Punjab if his party wins next year’s Assembly elections in the State.

Speaking at Chandigarh’s Punjab Bhawan, the Delhi Chief Minister — who has been trying to add Punjab to his bag — said if AAP wins in Punjab, the power bill waiver promise will be met immediately.

“This is Kejriwal’s guarantee, not Captain’s promises. As soon as the AAP government is formed, we will ensure free power and write off pending bills of consumers of domestic supply category,” he said while targeting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at a press conference in Chandigarh.

He, however, clarified that the promise of free power is for domestic consumers with consumption upto 300 units. “If power consumption exceeds 300 units, they will have to pay the bill,” said the AAP chief.