Madras HC raises questions over TN’s NEET committee

Chennai: Madras High Court today questioned the State government if proper permission was sought from the Supreme Court to constitute a committee to review the impact of NEET.

The Court said that the State government cannot take any measure that is against the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The Court has asked both the Union government and State government to respond on the issue.

The directive was issued by the Court after Tamilnadu BJP on Monday approached the Madras High Court against the retired Judge AK Rajan committee which was constituted by the Tamilnadu government to study about the impacts of NEET exam on the students from socially backward classes.

BJP approached seeking to squash the committee stating it as unconstitutional, illegal, unfair and without legal justification.

The petitioner has stated that constitution of the committee is itself illegal since most of the members who are part of the committee are opposed to NEET.

The petitioner also has stated that the committee’s public opinion seeking exercise is done in haste and requested a stay on all the proceedings until an order is passed.

The State government formed the committee on 3 June. The committee sought public response from the people till 26 June. The committee on the last day of the seeking public opinion, has received 85,985 emails, 332 posts and 57 personal submissions on NEET.

Responding to BJP approaching the court, Health Minister Ma Subramanian stated that ‘It showed the real intention and interest of the BJP.’

He added that the main opposition AIADMK should also respond to BJP approaching the Court.