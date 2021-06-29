Music sessions for Chiru’s next begins

Telugu star Chiranjeevi who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Achara has few exciting movies in his pipeline. Chiranjeevi for his 153rd film will be teaming up with director Mohan Raja.

SS Thaman renders soundtracks for the project and music sittings have begun. Considering the mass image of Chiranjeevi, the director included all the commercial ingredients in the movie, say reports.

Chiranjeevi153 is a joint production venture of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. RB Chowdary and NV Prasad are the producers.

The film is likely to go on floors, later this year, after Chiranjeevi wraps up Acharya. The movie is produced by RB Chowdary & NV Prasad.