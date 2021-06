Chennai: Tamilnadu government has appointed Congress leader S Peter Alphonse as the Chairperson of State Minority Welfare Committee.

The committee was formed by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 1989. Now Chief Minister M K Stalin has revised the committee and has appointed Peter Alphonse as its Chairperson.

This is the first time that the present DMK government has allotted a major post to a alliance party member. Peter Alphonse is a three-time MLA and has also served as a Rajya Sabha MP.