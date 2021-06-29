Sandy impresses in 3:33 teaser

The teaser of upcoming Tamil horror film 3:33 is out. The movie marks the debut of popular choreographer Sandy as a lead actor. And it also features director Gautham Menon in his favourite role, the narrator.

3:33 is the directorial debut of Nambikai Chandru. The film also stars newcomer Shruti, Reshma Pasupuleti, Rama, Mime Gopi, and Saravanan.

Cinematography is by Sathish Manoharan, editing is handled by Raymond Derrick Crasta and music is by Harsha Vardhan.

Speaking to News Today, Nambikkai Chandru, says, ‘It is an out-and-out horror thriller. Unlike other movies in this genre, 3:33 will be a typical horror film like we see in Hollywood. Sandy will be seen in a different avatar. The actor in him has been brought out well’.

He adds, ‘The title is about a particular time which brings forth change in an individual’s life. Sandy along with the entire cast have given their best’.