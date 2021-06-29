STR, Kalidas and Megha come together for Yuvan’s music video

Debutant music composer Priyan has composed the track. Interestingly, Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash, the Oru Pakka Kadhai pair are playing the lead in the independent music video.

Silambarasan TR has rendered his voice for the upcoming music video produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja’s U1 Records.

Both Megha Akash and Kalidas Jayaram are big fans of Silambarasan TR so, they are quite excited about the shoot.

Along with U1 Records, Abi and Abi Entertainment and Noise and Grains are co-producing the project. Dongli Jumbo is helming the indie music video.