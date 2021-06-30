Behave with humanity, Sylendra Babu tells cops

Chennai: The newly appointed DGP of Tamilnadu C Sylendra Babu today said all the petitions that are received at the Chief Minister’s Special Cell will be resolved within 30 days. Sylendra Babu took charge as Tamilnadu’s DGP today.

Speaking to mediapersons after assuming office, Sylendra Babu said that it was a honour to become the DGP of Tamilnadu and also thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin for giving him the opportunity. He further said that police should behave with humanity.

Sylendra Babu was appointed as the Director General of Tamilnadu Police force on Tuesday. Earlier, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had shortlisted three names for the Tamilnadu DGP post and forwarded the list to the State government for appointment.

Sylendra Babu, Karan Singha (both 1987 batch) and Sanjay Arora (1988 batch) were the three officials shortlisted by the central agency, sources said.

Sylendra Babu belonging to the 1987 batch is the senior most IPS officer in the list followed by Karan Sinha of the same batch. The former DGP, JK Tripathy, retired today upon completion of his two-year tenure in the post.