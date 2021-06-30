Cheating case against Tamil actor-producer

Chennai: A police complaint has been lodged alleging that actor-producer RK Suresh has cheated a family of Rs one crore.

In his complaint, Ramamurthy, a resident of Villupuram, alleged that he suffered huge losses in his earthmovers business and wanted loans to settle dues.

His friend introduced him to Suresh and promised thay he would help arrange Rs 10 crore loan.

Ramamurthy alleged that Suresh took Rs one crore as advance. However when asked about delay in getting the loan, Suresh avoided him. He said since Suresh was a BJP leader, the police did not take his complaint seriously.

Seeking immediate action on Suresh, Kamalkannan forwarded a copy of his complaint to CM Special cell too.