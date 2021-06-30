Lyca-Shankar row: Retired Judge to oversee negotiations

Chennai: The Madras High Court today appointed retired Judge R Bhanumathi to oversee Lyca Productions and director Shankar arrive at an amicable solution over completing ‘Indian 2’.

Lyca had moved the court seeking not to grant permission to Shankar to do any other movie before completing Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’.

The shooting has been stalled and Shankar had recently announced directing films in Telugu and Hindi.

Several round of negotiations between the two parties ended futile. Hence the court has appointed Bhanumathy to arrive at a solution.

Justice Sathish Kumar said a final order would be delivered based on Bhanumathi’s report.