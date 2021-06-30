Petrol price scores ‘century’ in Chennai, motorists fume

Chennai: Following the latest price revision, petrol in Chennai is now retailing at Rs 100.06 a litre and diesel is selling at Rs 93.97.

While the petrol price hit century in various districts of Tamilnadu in the past few days, Chennai joined the list today.

With the skyrocketing fuel prices, motorists are fuming and various political parties are demanding a reduction in petrol and diesel prices.

Motorists are having a harrowing time as petrol prices have reached Rs 100. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on 29 June after a gap of one day, touching fresh record highs across the country.

This is the 16th time fuel prices have been hiked so far in the month of June that follows 16 hikes in May. Prices have been on the rise since 4 May after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the Assembly elections in key States including Tamilnadu.

Last month, Bhopal became the first State capital where petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai.

Earlier this month, Hyderabad and Bengaluru had also joined this list followed by Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

Petrol and diesel rates are at the highest in the country in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan where petrol comes for Rs 110.04 a litre. Diesel here touched the three-figure mark earlier this month and currently is retailing at Rs 102.42 per litre, the Indian Oil data showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the Central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels. The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.