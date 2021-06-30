Rocket fire targets US base in Syria

Tell Aviv: Rocket fire targeted a US military base in Syria’s eastern province of Deir al-Zour, state media reported on Tuesday.

The targeted base targeted on Monday evening is located in the al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, Xinhua news agency quoted the state media report as saying, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights watchdog group said the attack caused damage and burned cars in the base, without any mention of casualties.

The war monitor noted that pro-Iran fighters were behind the rocket fire.

Following the attack, areas under the control of the pro-Iranian fighters in the al-Mayadin city in Deir al-Zour witnessed several explosions, which appeared to be retaliatory shelling from the targeted US base in the al-Omar field, said the Observatory.

The exchange of fire comes after the United States carried out a missile strike at 1 a.m. on Monday on pro-Iranian fighters’ positions in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour near the Iraqi border, killing five.

Washington claims that pro-Iran militiamen are responsible for attacks against US positions in Iraq.