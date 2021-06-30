Sarpatta Parambarai to have digital premiere

Director Pa. Ranjith and Arya’s period sports action drama Sarpatta Parambarai is reportedly set for a direct premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Director Pa. Ranjith and Arya’s period sports action drama Sarpatta Parambarai is reportedly set for a direct premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Pa. Ranjith’s Neelam Productions and K9 Studioz, the sports drama also has an ensemble of actors including Dushhara, Sanjana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, Kaali Venkat, and Santhosh Prathap.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film, Murali of Madras fame cranks the camera and Selva of Pariyerum Perumal fame is taking care of the cuts.

Set in the 80s, the film talks about the boxing culture that existed in Chennai.