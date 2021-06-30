Tamilnadu posts 4,506 Covid cases, 257 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 4,506 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 24,79,696.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 257 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,32,529.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 207 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 68 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 105 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 102 and 514 new cases, respectively. 113 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 32,619.

On the positive side, 5,537 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 24,08,886.