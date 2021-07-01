Atharvaa to do Tamil remake of Anjaam Pathiraa

Atharvaa is reportedly playing the lead in the Tamil remake of the hit film

Earlier, Kaithi actor Arjun Das had announced that he is all set to act in popular Malayalam producer and director Anwar Rasheed’s debut Tamil film and the script has been penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, writer of director of Anjaam Pathira.

Meanwhile, Anjaam Pathiraa is also being remade in Hindi by Reliance Entertainment and AP International. The producer and director of the Tamil version are yet to be confirmed.