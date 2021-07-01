Covid containment zones come down in TN

Chennai: With the number of Covid-19 cases steadily reducing in Tamilnadu with each passing day, the containment zones have also reduced in the State.

According to sources, last month there were 6,022 containment zones and this has now come down to 3,724 zones.

With 623 containment zones, Chennai stands first followed by Coimbatore with 578 zones.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Chennai has gone down below one per cent for the first time. The positivity rate yesterday stood at 0.88 per cent.

According to the records, in February, when the first wave almost ebbed, the test positivity rate was registered at 1.2 per cent. It reached the peak on 11 May this year at 27.7 percent.

It may be noted that Tamilnadu registered 4,506 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, and the total number of infections has touched 24,79,696.

The capital city of Chennai registered 257 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,32,529.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu registered 207 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 68 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 105 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore witnessed 102 and 514 new cases, respectively. 113 patients died taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 32,619.

On the positive side, 5,537 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 24,08,886.