Messi contract: Barca star becomes a free agent

Barcelona: Barcelona star Messi's deal expired at midnight and despite months of rumour and conjecture, he has failed to commit to an extension.

Talks over a new contract are believed to be ongoing, meaning Messi may well decide to stay at the Nou Camp.

But, for now, he is available for absolutely nothing

Spanish football writer Guillem Balague said earlier this week that Barcelona had raised the level of urgency in contract talks, with the hopes of making an announcement of a new two-year deal before the start of July.

Messi’s contract renewal is new president Joan Laporta’s main priority and he is currently negotiating it directly with Messi’s father and representative, Jorge Messi, he said.