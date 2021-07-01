Parties against NEET meet in Chennai

Chennai: A meeting of political parties and associations that are against NEET was held today in Chennai. The meeting has come at a time when the BJP has approached the court in favour of NEET.

The meeting organised by Dravidar Kazhagam saw participation from DMK, MDMK, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), IUML and MMK.

A couple of days ago, the Madras High Court sought to know from the DMK government whether proper permission was sought from the Supreme Court to constitute a committee to review the impact of NEET in Tamilnadu.

When a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by BJP State Secretary K Nagarajan seeking to quash the 10 June Government Order constituting a committee headed by Justice A K Rajan to study the impact of the NEET on socially backward students came up for hearing on Tuesday, the First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said the State government could not take any measure against the Supreme Court verdict.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate V Raghavachari argued that the Supreme Court had emphasized that all States have to accept NEET and that Tamilnadu could not resonate a different voice.

The Chief Justice orally observed that since the Supreme Court has issued such positive directions for the implementation of NEET, it is completely futile to set up a committee to study the impact of NEET.

“It is completely futile to set up committee …you obtain leave of Supreme Court, otherwise this exercise should stop,” the Chief Justice said.