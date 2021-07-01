Ravi Teja begins shoot for his next

Ravi Teja’s upcoming film with director Sarath Mandava commenced today in Hyderabad. On the occasion, the makers released a special poster with Ravi Teja seated on a chair in front of a table with his back towards the camera.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the untitled film stars Divyansha Kaushik of Majili fame as the heroine.

Ravi Teja was last seen in director Gopichandh Malineni’s Krack. After the success of Krack, he has moved on to his upcoming projects. On July 1, the shooting of his upcoming film with director Sarath Mandava has commenced in Hyderabad.

On the first day of the shoot, the makers released a new poster featuring Ravi Teja.