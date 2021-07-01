Tamilnadu posts 4,481 Covid cases, 249 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 4,481 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 24,84,177.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 249 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 532759.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 198 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 71 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 102 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 127 and 498 new cases, respectively. 102 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 32,721.

On the positive side, 5,044 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 24,13,930.