Valimai motion poster soon

The first look poster of Ajith’s Valimai will be out this month along with the motion poster. Our sources say that the basic idea of the team is to unveil the first look and motion poster.

Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Nerkonda Paarvai fame is directing the film.

Valimai is said to have several antagonists, while Telugu actor Karthikeya plays one among them. Huma Qureshi and Raj Ayyapa play crucial roles, while Sumithra plays Ajith’s mother in the film.

Yuvan Shankar is scoring the music, and the composer has completed the initial work.