Jaya death probe: HC seeks reply from govt

Chennai: Madras High Court has questioned why can’t order the Justice Arumugasamy Commission, investigating the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, to file its report within three months.

A petition was filed by one Subramanian, asking to complete the investigation of the commission.

Hearing this petition, the Court has asked the Tamilnadu government to respond within six weeks.

It may be noted that as several doubts were raised about Jayalalithaa’s death, the Tamilnadu government appointed retired Judge Arumugaswamy as the one man commission of inquiry to probe her death.

The commission was formed in 2017 and has so far investigated more than 150 members including Jayalalithaa’s relatives, Sasikala and family members and former Ministers.