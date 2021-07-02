Kajal Aggarwal to do a Hindi film titled Uma

Kajal Aggarwal has agreed to do a female-centric Hindi film titled. To be extensively shot in Kolkata, Tathagatha Singha will be directing Uma and the film will be bankrolled by Avishek Ghosh and Mantaraj Paliwal from Miraj Group.

Touted to be a fantasy feel-good film, Kajal is said to be playing a character that is something similar to Mary Poppins.

Besides Uma, Kajal Aggarwal also has Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan, Acharya with Chiranjeevi, a fantasy horror-thriller Ghosty, and another horror thriller with Deekay in the pipeline.