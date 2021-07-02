Mind over music for Madhav Mahajan

Madhav Mahajan, the young singer and music composer, is now a well-known face in the Punjabi pop industry, with hits like Chann Vi Gawah and Mann Baawreya.

Madhav Mahajan is a doctor by profession and holds bachelor’s degree in MBBS but he has made a major career switch by following his passion which is singing.

Madhav loved music from a very early age as he could be found humming songs as young as 3 years. His passion for singing was very evident from his childhood days as he used to win all the competitions he participated in. Even his major struggle was shifting his career and hooking strings with whom he had no ties attached as he come from family of doctors.



His first song called Blame was released with T-Series Punjab. His song Mann Bawreyya was a major hit not just on youtube but the now defunct tik tok as well. He then sang very popular songs such as habit, tere hone se, laut aja and chann vi gawaah.

Chann Vi Gawaah featured his beau Angela Krislinzki. It was a major hit and it was also directed by the hitmaker Navjit Butter.

With numerous hits to his credit, Mahajan has also opened his own label named One Music. Madhav Mahajan won the most promising male singer of the year with the AspiringShe digital magazine. A gym enthusiast, Mahajan is open about his personal life on social media and has a huge following on Instagram

Mahajan served the people during the lockdown from his house in Chandigarh.