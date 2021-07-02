SC refuses to stay Vanniyar reservation

Chennai: Supreme Court today declined to issue a stay order on the recent legislation that provided 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniakula Kshatriyas within the 20 per cent meant for Most Backward Classes.

The judges said that they have to read the legislation and are not going to issue a stay order.

It may be noted that Madras High Court recently declined to issued stay order on the validity of the Bill passed in the Tamilnadu Assembly providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation to Vanniyars.

The Court delivered the verdict after hearing petitions filed by Sandeep Kumar from Chennai and Muthukumar from Sivaganga. The Judges said that these petitions would be heard along with the other petitions that have been filed against the legislation earlier.

The court had also asked the Tamilnadu government to respond on the petition. The law was passed by the AIADMK government on 26 February and received the Governor’s assent on the same day.

The Bill provides special reservations of seats for the Vanniyar community in educational institutions including private educational institutions in the State and appointments or posts in the State government services.

The Bill also categorises a host of other MBC and DNC groups into two categories and states that the first category would be eligible for 7 per cent reservation and the second category for the rest of 2.5 per cent quota in education and public employment.