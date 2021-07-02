Tamilnadu posts 4,230 Covid cases, 238 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 4,230 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 24,88,407.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 238 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,32,992.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 193 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 67 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 104 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 103 and 486 new cases, respectively. 102 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 32,818.

On the positive side, 4,952 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 24,18,882.