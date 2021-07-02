Tiruttani Murugan temple to get rope car: Minister

Chennai: Rope car facility will be provided at the Lord Subramania Swamy temple in Tiruttani, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu said today.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting facilities at the hill temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Muruga, he said Kumbabhishekam for the Raja Gopuram will be performed soon.

“Rope car facility will be provided to help devotees to reach temple easily,” he said and added that room and cottages will be renovated. Thiruvallur Collector Albin John Varghese and Tiruttani MLA S Chandran were present.