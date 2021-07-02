WHO warns of deadly third wave in Europe

Copenhagen: A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across Europe has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if citizens and lawmakers do not remain disciplined, the head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news briefing on Thursday.

Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10%, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions, Kluge said.

This is taking place in the context of a rapidly evolving situation. A new variant of concern – the Delta variant – and in a region where despite tremendous efforts by member states, millions remain unvaccinated, he said.

There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we remain disciplined, he added.

Meanwhile, a European Union Covid-19 travel certificate launched on Thursday may help some make trips but arrivals to tourist hotspots from Portugal to Croatia are set to remain well down on normal levels, putting businesses and hospitality jobs at risk.

The recovery of tourism in Portugal has come to a halt, Raul Martins, head of the country’s AHP hotel association said of new travel restrictions from Britain and Germany, normally lucrative markets for Portugal’s beaches, restaurants and clubs.

The fast-spreading Delta variant of coronavirus is pushing a rise in cases in the Algarve’s tourist magnet Albufeira and is to blame for over half of new infections in the capital Lisbon.

Add to that Britain’s decision last month to strike Portugal from its green list of destinations and Germany’s move to curb travel there just ahead of the introduction of EU certificates showing a tourist’s double-vaccination or Covid-free status.

Even before the German decision and a recent Portuguese rule for unvaccinated UK travellers to quarantine, hotels there forecast occupancy rates of just 43% this month and 46% for August. AHP said hotels would be more downbeat if polled now.