Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The probe agency has reportedly unearthed foreign exchange transactions to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore in her bank account.

The agency has asked Yami Gautam to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with the alleged irregularities under FEMA.

Yami Gautam, who recently tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar, is under the ED scanner. The actress has allegedly violated FEMA.

The case is being investigated by Zone 2 of ED. This is the second time that the actress has been summoned by the ED.