Aamir Khan, Kiran announce divorce

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao today announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, the couple said that they will co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, as well as continue with their professional partnership on Paani Foundation and ‘other projects that (they) feel passionate about’.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” they said.

The couple added: “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir.”