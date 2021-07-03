Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, have announced divorce.

They released an official statement and updated about the same.

In a long statement, the couple said that they were planning their separation for some time. They said that they will continue to be ‘devoted parents’ to their son, Azad and they will raise him together. The statement also said that they will continue to work together for, Paani Foundation.

The read, ‘In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.’