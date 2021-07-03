Covid second wave is not over yet, says Radhakrishnan

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan today said the second wave of Covid-19 is not over in the State yet.

Speaking to the media, he said, “with the cases coming down, people should not think that the second wave is over. They should be careful and follow appropriate behaviour.”

He said that the process to identify Covid patients is going on in full swing and officials have been asked to maintain vigil.

Meanwhile, vacciation for pregnant women started in the State today. This comes a day after the Union Health Ministry saying that pregnant women in India are now eligible to get vaccinated against Covid.

The decision empowers pregnant women to make an informed choice on taking the Covid vaccination, the Ministry said, adding these women can now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest Covid vaccination centre to get themselves inoculated.