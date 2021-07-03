Tamilnadu posts 4,013 Covid cases, 227 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 4,013 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 24,92,420.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 227 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,33,224.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 188 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 62 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 102 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 98 and 474 new cases, respectively. 115 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 32,933.

On the positive side, 4,724 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 24,23,606.